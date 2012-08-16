These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The daughter of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn said her father will join her brother in jail because they cannot purge contempt of court orders

- More than 10,000 adults and children with disabilities are living in publicly funded residential facilities that are not subject to state inspections or care regulations, new figures show

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Olympic gold medal winning boxer Katie Taylor will hold talks with American and British boxing promoters on Thursday as she weighs up whether to turn professional or stay amateur and aim for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016

- Facebook is apparently using the fact that its European headquarters are in Dublin and subject to Irish law to avoid making changes to facial-recognition software despite protests from German data-protection authorities

- The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, has offloaded one of its few remaining US loans, a $200 million-plus (162 million euros) debt held on the high profile Apthorp apartment block in Manhattan

