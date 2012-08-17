These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Galway-based financial payments group Fintrax Group
Holdings has been sold for 170 million euros to the company's
management team and Exponent Private Equity
- State-controlled Allied Irish Banks has agreed to
transfer loans with a face value of 1.1 billion euros earmarked
for disposal under its deleveraging programme to the bank's
staff pension fund to plug the deficit in the scheme and fund
the bank's early retirement programme
- Ryanair has denied passengers are being put at
risk after three of its pilots issued separate Mayday calls in
Spain last month due to dwindling fuel supplies
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Thousands of people with large savings or second homes
could be hit under proposals to change how student grants are
means tested
- Intel has been granted planning permission for a
major expansion of its facility in Co. Kildare
- Ryanair has told the European Commission that it will
ditch a number of Aer Lingus routes it would control if
it is allowed to take over the carrier, reports suggest
IRISH EXAMINER
- Street lights may have to be switched off and parks closed
as "extreme measures" are taken by local authorities to balance
budgets because of the non-payment of the household charge
