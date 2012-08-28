These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The managing director of one of the state's largest haulage firms, which ceased trading on Monday with the loss of nearly 400 jobs, has claimed that the company closed because of hardline tactics adopted by government tax collectors

- Ryanair has approached Air France-KLM, easyJet , Etihad Airways, International Airline Group and Virgin Atlantic asking them to consider providing competition on routes to and from Dublin as part of its bid to take over Aer Lingus. Some have expressed limited or no interest.

- Treasury Holdings and 15 related companies are wholly insolvent and should be wound up, lawyers for KBC bank told the High Court on Monday

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is facing a series of major headaches in his urgent drive to get the new property tax introduced on time

- Families are paying up to 500 million euros more per year for the most popular groceries and more food price hikes are on the way

IRISH EXAMINER

- A Fine Gael minister has backed proposals by the church to lobby politicians over abortion, further widening the gulf between the governing parties

