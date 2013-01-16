These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- An investigation into the production of beef burgers containing horse meat is focusing on imported ingredients

- Irish consumers increased the amount they spend on Visa cards by 17 percent in the year to September from a year earlier compared to growth of 8 percent in across Europe

- Trade unions are to meet on Thursday to consider whether to continue with talks with the government aimed at securing an extension to the Croke Park agreement

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The number of publicly funded third level colleges in Ireland is to be cut from 39 to 15 in the biggest ever shake-up of higher education

- Pressure is mounting on the government to change the law so consumers who purchase gift vouchers after HMV refused to honour tokens bought in recent weeks

- Shares in Aer Lingus rose on Tuesday amid speculation that Ryanair would make more concessions in its quest to take over the airline

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Irish arm of Nokia went into the red in 2011 as revenues more than halved in the face of increased competition from Apple and Samsung

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .