These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland will face continued surveillance by European authorities, including up to two country visits a year, after it emerges from the bailout, under plans agreed in Brussels on Wednesday as part of the so-called "two pack" legislation.

- Bank of Ireland has launched a major review of its staff defined benefit pension funds to tackle a near 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) deficit in group schemes

- The Supreme Court has refused to permit five members of parliament to be joined to businessman David Hall's appeal against a High Court decision that he does not have the legal standing to challenge the government's payments of promissory notes

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Families will get a reprieve from child benefit cuts, planned as part of a radical overhaul, for at least two years

- Credit unions and credit-card companies are to be told by regulators to stop giving out loans to people who are in mortgage arrears

- Talks on a new Croke Park public sector pay deal have hit a major stumbling block after the government put forward plans to hit public servants earning over 60,000 euros ($80,000) with a pay cut

