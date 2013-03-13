These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- About 31,000 staff at Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and Permanent TSB are facing cuts in their pay and pensions after Minister for Finance Michael Noonan on Tuesday directed the banks to reduce their remuneration costs by 6-10 percent.

- House repossession is the last option to be considered for people with mortgage difficulties the prime minister has said

- More than half of all loan applications made by small and medium sized enterprises in the last three months have been declined, a new survey has found

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government is to force banks to increase the number of deals they do with mortgage borrowers who find themselves in genuine distress

- The government has come under renewed pressure to plug a legal loophole that has halted home repossessions, following claims by Bank of Ireland that its property rights are being interfered with

- Passengers stranded for over 20 hours on board an Irish Ferries ship off the coast of France may receive financial compensation from the company

IRISH EXAMINER

- There were 6,400 staff in the covered banks earning average salaries of 100,000 euros ($130,000) and over at the end of last year

