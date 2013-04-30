These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The cabinet is expected to agree on Tuesday on a legal framework for abortion in defined circumstances where a woman's life is in danger, including the threat of suicide.

- Marie Flemming on Monday lost a landmark legal battle to be helped take her own life

- State-owned Permanent TSB on Monday announced a number of changes to the way it structures its variable interest rates for mortgages

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The head of Allied Irish Banks said he favours holding off on so-called bank stress tests to allow time to assess the impact of the Central Bank's targets to deal with distressed mortgages

- Up to half the cost of a new tram line in Dublin is expected to be funded using cheap loans from the European Investment Bank

- German discounters Lidl and Aldi have secured a record share of the Irish grocery market as hard-pressed consumer continue to gravitate towards the chains

IRISH EXAMINER

- Women seeking a termination due to suicidal intent are to be assessed by three experts after being referred by a general practitioner, X-case legislation looks set to state

