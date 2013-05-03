These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Swedish corporate financier Proventus, whose backers
include the Nobel Foundation, is seeking to invest up to 100
million euros in individual Irish companies as it moves to fill
a gap left by low levels of bank lending here
- The government is moving closer to dropping its plan to
sell off the harvesting rights of state forestry company Coillte
as part of a privatisation plan agreed with the EU-IMF troika
- Detroit-based General Motors is said to be
considering opening a logistics division in the Limerick region
in the coming months, potentially bringing hundreds of jobs to
the area
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Banks will hike interest rates for 300,000 customers on
variable rates this year as they try to make up for worsening
losses on tracker products, experts have warned
- United States First Lady Michelle Obama, will visit
Ireland next month when her husband is in the North for a summit
of G8 leaders
- Former Anglo Irish Bank executives Sean FitzPatrick and
Lar Bradshaw are to be summoned before a parliamentary committee
to be questioned on the Dublin Docklands Development authority
and its involvement in the purchase of the Irish glass bottle
site.
IRISH EXAMINER
- A disgraced developer and former general election running
mate of former prime minister Brian Cowen fled with his father
and two young children on Thursday after being ambushed by a
masked gunman as he drove from his home
