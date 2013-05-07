These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Gtech, the world's largest lottery and gaming business has confirmed it will bid for the state's next lottery licence

- Minister for Jobs Richard Bruton sought to introduce generous tax breaks for executives in multinational companies in the run up to budget 2013, documents show

- Under a compromised text proposed by the Irish presidency for a European bank resolution regime, uninsured deposits of more than 100,000 euros would be bailed in the event that a bank is resolved, but depositors would rank higher than other creditors

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Some banks are paying four times more in current account fees than they would if they had shopped around, a survey by the Irish Independent reveals

- Thousands of Irish soldiers who deserted the defence forces during world war II to fight on the Allied side against Germany will receive an official amnesty and apology from the government this afternoon

- Union leaders are proposing the use of a more flexible rostering system as a way for the government to reduce overtime and make savings

IRISH EXAMINER

