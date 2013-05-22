These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Ireland's reputation took a battering at a high-profile
U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday where the country was labeled a
"tax haven" in an investigation into the offshore tax practices
of the technology company Apple
- Measures to spread the financial burden of failed pension
schemes more evenly between those who have retired and those
still working will be postponed while the government digests a
European court ruling that would see it landed with a bill for
300 million euros
- The South African government's employee pension fund will
get a 25 percent stake in Independent News and Media
operation there if the sale of the print media company to an
investment consortium is finalised
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The government has fiercely denied Apple pays a
special tax rate here even as U.S. politicians, and the head of
Apple itself, claimed just such a rate existed
- Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin says he is
confident the government will secure the necessary 300 million
euros of public sector savings this year after the Labour
Relations Commission won agreement on a new deal
- Bank of Ireland has reduced its outstanding stock
of so-called 'own-use' bonds by 1.5 billion euros
IRISH EXAMINER
- Embattled Justice Minister Alan Shatter said the police
commissioner gave him details about parliamentarian Mick Wallace
escaping penalty points and that he publicly revealed it to
defend the integrity of the force
