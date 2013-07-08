These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government is reverting to its original plan for a parliamentary banking inquiry in the autumn, but it will hold in reserve the option of a new referendum to toughen the powers of the inquiry.

- Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan said on Sunday he expected there would be repossessions by Irish banks of buy-to-let properties that are in arrears with their mortgages, but hoped there would be "very few" of owner-occupied family homes.

- Former Anglo Irish Bank chief David Drumm has claimed politicians and senior officials are making him a scapegoat for the banking crisis

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Anglo Irish Bank executives voiced concerns that a move to a temporarily boost its balance sheet with 7 billion euros from Irish Life and Permanent couple be seen as "market abuse"

- Aer Lingus will consider paying out a special dividend within months, according to chief executive Christoph Mueller

- Ulster Bank says it has met the Central Bank's first target for mortgage arrears resolution, though the situation at the country's other biggest lenders is not clear

IRISH EXAMINER

- Almost 40,000 cases of suspected money-laundering were reported to the police in three years, but just 10 people were convicted of the crime during the same period

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .