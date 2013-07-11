These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- In a crucial test of his leadership, Prime Minister Enda
Kenny managed to contain a Fine Gael revolt against his
government's abortion legislation to a handful of lawmakers.
- Sean Dunne's biggest creditors were blocked from
questioning the bankrupt developer at a meeting in the United
States following a new legal complaint filed against him by the
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).
- The High Court gave the go-ahead for the serving of a
summons on PricewaterhouseCoopers in a case where the
administrators of Quinn Insurance are seeking damages arising
from the accountancy firm's work as auditors to the collapsed
group.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- European Affairs Minister Lucinda Creighton is facing the
political wilderness as he trenchant opposition to abortion
legislation will cost her the Fine Gael whip and her junior
ministerial position.
- The Dublin Docklands Development Authority has initiated
legal action against prominent developer Harry Crosbie and two
Point Village companies that are under NAMA-backed receivership.
- Aer Lingus pilots have been told that talks with
management aimed at solving a pay and pensions row are
progressing well, with hopes that a conclusion could be reached
in the next few weeks.
IRISH EXAMINER
- The European Commission will not decide on Permanent TSB's
restructuring plan until the end of the year as it is still
awaiting updated financial information from the government.
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.