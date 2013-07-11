These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- In a crucial test of his leadership, Prime Minister Enda Kenny managed to contain a Fine Gael revolt against his government's abortion legislation to a handful of lawmakers.

- Sean Dunne's biggest creditors were blocked from questioning the bankrupt developer at a meeting in the United States following a new legal complaint filed against him by the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).

- The High Court gave the go-ahead for the serving of a summons on PricewaterhouseCoopers in a case where the administrators of Quinn Insurance are seeking damages arising from the accountancy firm's work as auditors to the collapsed group.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- European Affairs Minister Lucinda Creighton is facing the political wilderness as he trenchant opposition to abortion legislation will cost her the Fine Gael whip and her junior ministerial position.

- The Dublin Docklands Development Authority has initiated legal action against prominent developer Harry Crosbie and two Point Village companies that are under NAMA-backed receivership.

- Aer Lingus pilots have been told that talks with management aimed at solving a pay and pensions row are progressing well, with hopes that a conclusion could be reached in the next few weeks.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The European Commission will not decide on Permanent TSB's restructuring plan until the end of the year as it is still awaiting updated financial information from the government.

