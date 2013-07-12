These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The offering of the International Financial Services Centre needs a "radical rethink," according to an internal report in the Department of Finance

- Energy Group Viridian plans to enter the Republic's domestic market in the autumn, raising the prospect of lower electricity and gas prices for consumers

- The special liquidators of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation have agreed to "ring-fence" 50 million euros in cash to pay the legal costs of members of Sean Quinn's family if the bank loses its action alleging they and others conspired to put assets in their international property group beyond reach

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Lucinda Creighton has been automatically expelled from the Fine Gael parliamentary party and has resigned as European Affairs Minister after voting against the abortion legislation

- Average house prices rose across the country in the first six months of the year, signaling the market has begun to stabilize nationally.

- Semtex explosives seized by police from a dissident republican depot were part of a haul purchased by the provisional IRA 30 years ago in Libya

IRISH EXAMINER

- Withholding discretionary medical cards from non-terminal patients will be a "financial tipping point" for some families, health officials have been warned.

