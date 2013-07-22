These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Police in the United Kingdom are investigating the case of a woman who traveled from Dublin to London for an abortion, but died hours after the procedure had taken place

- The Orange Order parade and protest in north Belfast at the weekend is part of a "long campaign" to see three Orange lodges return home past the nationalist Ardoyne shops and to achieve the disbandment of the parades commission, an Orange Order leader and DUP minister have insisted

- Vodafone and BT Ireland are vying to partner Ireland's Electricity Supply Board (ESB) in building a 400 million euro super fast fibre network, which will be strung across electricity poles and run directly into homes and businesses

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The average mortgage being taken out by first-time buyers has fallen by about 40 percent since the start of 2008, figures show

- Michael Hasenstab, whose Templeton Global Bond Fund has heavily invested in Irish bonds, remains bullish on the Irish economy, claiming the state is "still doing a great job" in a video posted on the fund's web site

- The chief executive of BT Ireland has cast doubt on the government's ability to deliver fibre speed to rural Ireland as promised under the National Broadband Plan

IRISH EXAMINER

- The IMF's former expert on Ireland Ashoka Mody has warned the government to abandon its austerity agenda

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .