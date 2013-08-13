These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Irish police have appointed a senior officer to examine claims a company contracted to Shell E&P Ireland delivered large quantities of alcohol to Belmullet police station in Mayo, which was involved in policing protests against a gas pipeline

- Management consultancy firm Accenture is to expand its workforce in Ireland, creating 140 jobs

- Travelers face the cancellation of Aer Lingus regional flights in Ireland and Britain next week because of a strike threat at Aer Arann, which operates the services

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The cost of going to university is continuing to soar, with the monthly bills for a student living away from home set to hit 1,000 euros for the first time

- U.S. investor Franklin Templeton has lifted its stake in stock market listed Green REIT for the second week in a row as WK Nowlan moves closer to launching the country's second exchange listed property vehicle.

- Police are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions after questioning Ireland striker Anthony Stokes for a number of hours about an alleged nightclub assault on an Elvis impersonator

