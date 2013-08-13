These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Irish police have appointed a senior officer to examine
claims a company contracted to Shell E&P Ireland delivered large
quantities of alcohol to Belmullet police station in Mayo, which
was involved in policing protests against a gas pipeline
- Management consultancy firm Accenture is to expand
its workforce in Ireland, creating 140 jobs
- Travelers face the cancellation of Aer Lingus
regional flights in Ireland and Britain next week because of a
strike threat at Aer Arann, which operates the services
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The cost of going to university is continuing to soar,
with the monthly bills for a student living away from home set
to hit 1,000 euros for the first time
- U.S. investor Franklin Templeton has lifted its stake in
stock market listed Green REIT for the second week in a
row as WK Nowlan moves closer to launching the country's second
exchange listed property vehicle.
- Police are to prepare a file for the Director of Public
Prosecutions after questioning Ireland striker Anthony Stokes
for a number of hours about an alleged nightclub assault on an
Elvis impersonator
