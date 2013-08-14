These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Children picked up an unexploded improvised device thrown at a west Belfast police station after a suspected dissident republican attack

- Aer Lingus is spending up to 5 million euros ($6.6 million) on hiring in extra aircraft and crew after underestimating its requirements for the summer peak travel season

- The total net wealth of all Irish households declined in the first three months of 2013 compared to the previous quarter, according to figures published by the Central Bank

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ireland's health service is running at a deficit of almost 50 million euros for the first five months of the year, with this figure likely to have exceeded 100 million by the end of 2013

- Lending to business fell in the first three months of the year, continuing the trend seen throughout the second half of 2012

- An Irishman described by the FBI as "the largest facilitator of online porn on the planet" could spend the rest of his life in prison if extradited to the United States

