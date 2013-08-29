These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- It could take regulators just months to force Ryanair to sell most of its stake in Aer Lingus, a number of experts argued following a ruling by UK mergers watchdog that the holding should be cut to 5 percent

- Brian Cowen said in an interview that when he became prime minister he did not believe the economy was in danger of collapsing and accepts there were no plans in place for such an eventuality

- Repak has dismissed its long-standing chief executive following an inquiry by accountants Grant Thornton into alleged financial irregularities at the industry funded recycling body

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The lawyer of the Irish woman being held in a Peruvian prison has said under new laws soon to take effect, she could be released after two years if she pleaded guilty

- Lending to small businesses fell again in the second quarter of the year

- A suspected hitman who accidentally shot himself in the leg as he attempted to pull his gun out of his tracksuit bottoms has been arrested

IRISH EXAMINER

- Economists have expressed surprise that in spite of the drive to cut the state's pay bill, public sector wages rose slightly more than private sector pay over the past year

