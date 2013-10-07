These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government has submitted an outline of next week's budget to the EU authorities for their informal approval before the package is finalised by the Cabinet and unveiled in parliament

- The government has insisted after the unexpected defeat of a referendum to scrap the upper house of parliament that it will press ahead with its plans for a raft of constitutional reforms

- The trustees of the Aer Lingus-Dublin Airport Authority pension fund are expected to inform the employers and trade unions today that members' benefits might have to be reduced as a result of the Pensions Board's decision in July to reject proposals aimed at plugging a 780 million euro deficit in the scheme

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny is battling to quell dissent in Fine Gael over his leadership in the wake of the humiliating defeat in a referendum to scrap the upper house of parliament

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is planning to triple the number of houses built annually with a new construction stimulus package in the coming budget

- Justice Minister Alan Shatter says the Court of Appeal will be up and running by next year after voters overwhelming backed the government's proposals aimed at easing pressure on the Supreme Court

IRISH EXAMINER

- A second referendum on the upper house of parliament, aimed at broadening its powers and voting base has been signaled by government ministers left reeling by the shock defeat of a proposal to scrap it

