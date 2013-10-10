These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Significant deficiencies in the care of critically ill women in the state's 19 maternity hospitals have been identified in a report on the death of Savita Halappanavar

- The Cabinet may have to hold a special meeting next Sunday afternoon to finalise the budget because of continuing delays in calculating the extend of health overspending in 2013

- The state's national pension fund is cashing in 600 million euros in overseas assets as part of a plan to reinvest the money in Ireland, according to a number of reports

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The three main state-backed banks may have to plug by the end of the year any financial holes uncovered in the 'Balance Sheet Assessments' that are part of Ireland's bailout exit

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is considering a gradual rise in the special low rate of VAT in next week's budget, the Irish Independent has learned

- Potential home buyers will have to pay a 200 euro entry fee at all future auctions of distressed properties by Allsop in an attempt to deter a repeat of the entry protests which forced an earlier auction to be postponed earlier this summer

