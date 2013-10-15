These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A raft of touch measures, including the end of the monthly telephone allowance for pensioners, a rise to 41 percent in the DIRT tax and the scrapping of mortgage interest supplement payments will be included in the budget today

- The Northern Ireland economy will grow at a faster rate than anticipated this year, up from 0.2 percent to around 0.5 percent , according to revised forecasts

- Recently floated real estate investor Green REIT is in pole position to buy a portfolio of commercial properties from Danske Bank

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Pensioners are back in the firing line with a raft or savage cuts in today's budget, with one in 10 pensioners over 70 losing their full medical cards

- Golfer Rory McIlroy is being counter-sued by his former agent Horizon Sports Management after terminating his contract with the Dublin firm

- The Central Statistics Office has been forced to revise upward the deficit figure for 2012 to 8.2 percent from 7.6 percent because of an accounting error, but it remains well within the government's deficit target

IRISH EXAMINER

- The government will announce in today's budget that eligibility for illness benefit will be increased to six days from three days, placing further pressure on companies that are set to face a raft of other employment cost rises

