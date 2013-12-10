These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

- The Government should make a 2.5 billion euro adjustment in next year's budget instead of the planned 2 billion euros in cuts and taxes, the European Commission has said in a paper sent to parliament's finance committee.

- Retroactive recapitalisation of the Irish banks "doesn't seem very likely", the head of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, has said, striking a blow to Ireland's campaign to receive retrospective aid for AIB and Bank of Ireland.

- Irish-based engineering group Kentz will seek shareholder backing early in the new year for its proposed 316 million euro takeover of U.S. operator Valerus Field Solutions

- The EU has warned that the 200 million euro spending overrun in the health department and Health Minister James Reilly's failure to deliver on key pledges could "endanger" next year's health budget.

- Sinn Fein member of parliament Peadar Toibin has told his supporters that he is likely to quit the party in the new year

- NAMA is to put an extra 1 billion euros worth of assets up for sale next year in response to "incredible investor interest", the state asset management agency has said.

