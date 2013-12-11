These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Permanent TSB chief executive Jeremy Masding has
confirmed to The Irish Times that the bank is taking extra
provisions for bad loans on foot of the Central Bank of
Ireland's recent balance-sheet assessments and asset-quality
reviews.
- Falling profitability in the pharma sector linked to the
so-called patent cliff will knock about 0.5 percent off
Ireland's annual economic growth rate this year and next year,
the Nevin Economic Research Institute has warned.
- The National Asset Management Agency will bring "several
prime Dublin hotels" to the market shortly after Christmas to
capitalise on significant international interest in the sector,
according to a senior executive.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The new acting chief executive of the troubled Central
Remedial Clinic (CRC), who famously gave a "dig-out" to former
Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, was sued for almost 9 million euros by
two banks.
- Spending in various areas of the health service ran over
budget by a total of 350 million euros this year.
- The Allsop Space auction broke all Irish records with more
than 24 million euros worth of property sold in a single day.
IRISH EXAMINER
- The UK's Department of Energy said it is not committed to
taking Irish renewable energy and there is speculation that its
renewable targets will be a core element of negotiations of the
UK's future in the EU.
