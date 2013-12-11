These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Permanent TSB chief executive Jeremy Masding has confirmed to The Irish Times that the bank is taking extra provisions for bad loans on foot of the Central Bank of Ireland's recent balance-sheet assessments and asset-quality reviews.

- Falling profitability in the pharma sector linked to the so-called patent cliff will knock about 0.5 percent off Ireland's annual economic growth rate this year and next year, the Nevin Economic Research Institute has warned.

- The National Asset Management Agency will bring "several prime Dublin hotels" to the market shortly after Christmas to capitalise on significant international interest in the sector, according to a senior executive.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The new acting chief executive of the troubled Central Remedial Clinic (CRC), who famously gave a "dig-out" to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, was sued for almost 9 million euros by two banks.

- Spending in various areas of the health service ran over budget by a total of 350 million euros this year.

- The Allsop Space auction broke all Irish records with more than 24 million euros worth of property sold in a single day.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The UK's Department of Energy said it is not committed to taking Irish renewable energy and there is speculation that its renewable targets will be a core element of negotiations of the UK's future in the EU.

