These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Irish member of parliament Michael Lowry has been charged
with filing a false tax return and is facing up to five years in
prison if found guilty
- U.S. pharmaceutical company Regeneron is planning
to build a production plant in Limerick which will create 300
highly skilled jobs over the next three years
- The legal challenge by property investor Paddy McKillen
aimed at preventing Irish Bank Resolution Corporation selling
246 million euros of his loans to the billionaire Barclay
brothers has been fixed for hearing next march
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- A storm that battered the country with winds of 150 mph
claimed the life of a young woman when a tree hit her car
- Fraud detectives are now investigating allegations that
NAMA deliberately undervalued property loans
- Retailers are hoping a last-minute rush by shoppers to
snap up Christmas gifts will shore up sales that are currently
lagging behind the 2012 festive season
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.