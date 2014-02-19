These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Building group Siac has said it intends to continue trading normally pending the outcome of a last-minute appeal by the Polish roads authority that threatens to overturn a High Court-approved rescue plan for the business.

- Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has warned that the so-called patent cliff in the pharmaceutical sector could affect Ireland's growth figures for this year.

- Unions in Aer Lingus and Dublin Airport Authority will meet on Friday to discuss the latest proposals to end the deadlock over a 780 million euro shortfall in the pension scheme operated by both companies

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan has asked the National Asset Management Agency to weigh up the pros and cons of selling off its property quickly

- Irish corporate borrowers tapped the bond market for 5.5 billion euros of new debt last year - or 15 percent more than 2012.

- Shares in Providence Resources jumped yesterday after the explorer said its Barryroe licence had been expanded.

IRISH EXAMINER

- An embarrassing government climbdown over the need for an independent inquiry into claims the police ombudsman office was bugged was forced by growing cabinet unease over Justice Minister Alan Shatter's handling of the crisis

