These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The financial regulator's office "seemed to resile" from its involvement in the so-called Maple share-buying deal a month after the transactions took place in 2008, a former Anglo Irish Bank executive has said.

- Denis O'Brien will increase his stake in Australasian group APN News and Media to 12.2 per cent following the company's proposed issue of new shares.

- Aviva Health Insurance is to increase premiums by an average of 12.7 per cent from March 23.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Activity on the property market surged by 17 percent with almost 30,000 sales taking place around the country last year.

- Ryanair could nearly double its fleet size to 600 aircraft and carry 150 million passengers a year by 2030, according to its deputy chief executive Michael Cawley.

- Dublin start-ups secured more spots on a coveted government funding programme than the rest of the country combined, new figures show.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Despite raising over a quarter of a billion euro in funding through venture capital, fears are growing that activity in the Irish funding market is slowing.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .