These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A major shake-up in the mortgage market is on the cards following a move by Permanent TSB to allow existing customers sell their homes and take out new mortgages while retaining a significant portion of their tracker loans.

- UK pub operator JD Wetherspoon will begin building work on its first pub in the Republic on Monday.

- The Northern Assembly has been recalled on Friday for an emergency meeting to discuss the political crisis over the issue of immunity for Republican "on-the-runs"

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Divisions are emerging in Government over plans to bring in a punitive tax on developers who are sitting on zoned land without building on the site.

- The buyers of IBRC's book of mortgage loans will not be hit with penalties if they break the Central Bank's code of conduct for dealing with customers in arrears, the bank's liquidators have admitted

- GPs would need to work more than 70 hours a week under a draft contract as part of plans to provide free care for the under sixes, it is claimed.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A second police whistleblower was warned by the police confidential recipient of the consequences of pursuing claims against the force in relation to an alleged sexual assault, it was claimed in parliament on Wednesday

