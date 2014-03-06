These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A European Commission report has concluded that house prices in Ireland may have "undershot desirable levels", with the average house price undervalued by 13 per cent.

- Property investor Paddy McKillen has refinanced his outstanding loans from the former Anglo Irish Bank with the financial support of Colony Capital, a California investment firm.

- The Department of Finance is to tender for corporate advisers to assist it in developing a strategy for the state's shareholdings in the domestic banks.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has hailed Ireland's successful bailout exit as a model for other EU states.

- Allied Irish Banks is in talks with the government that could see a 3.5 billion euro portion of the bank's bailout loans effectively written off this year.

- The recovery in jobs is leaving women behind, trade unions have claimed.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Middle-income earners should benefit from a triple top-up in their pay package with a recovery surfacing in the economy, a senior minister has suggested.

