These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said he is "optimistic" about Irish banks' ability to withstand this years' European-wide asset quality reviews and stress tests, pointing out that Ireland imposed tougher tests on its banks in previous reviews.

- After six years of widespread pay cuts and freezes, a study suggests that things may be looking up for the Irish workers and their wage packets.

- The lack of competition in Ireland's post-crash banking sector may be a key reason why firms are finding it so difficult to access credit.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Zurich Insurance's Irish unit will be among the worst hit by a new spate of job cuts, the Irish Independent has learned.

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan yesterday claimed he was optimistic a deal could be struck on common EU rules for dealing with failing banks before European elections, amid divisions between MEPs and governments.

- Bank of Ireland got a double boost yesterday with its shares upgraded by US bank analysts, and bond investors piling in to its latest five-year deal.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Former Irish Nationwide chairman Michael Walsh wrote to the late minister for finance, Brian Lenihan, warning him against bank mergers as the financial crisis escalated, according to a letter obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

