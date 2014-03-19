These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A former senior IRA commander was last night being questioned by Northern Ireland detectives in connection with the abduction and murder of Jean McConville.

- A "stream of emails" to the financial regulator's office indicated businessman Seán Quinn had substantial holdings in Anglo Irish Bank in February 2008, a month before the financial regulator said he knew about the holdings, the trial of three directors of the bank was told yesterday.

- Irish Bank Resolution Corporation is seeking orders requiring two related Middle Eastern firms to discover documents concerning their "central" role in an alleged conspiracy by some family members of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn to strip assets from the family's international property group.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has warned the Government that Ireland will suffer serious economic consequences if it supports further European Union sanctions against the superpower.

- The former Financial Regulator has denied knowing the size of Sean Quinn's secret stake in Anglo Irish Bank for months despite a "steady stream" of emails updating officials of the businessman's losses.

- There is fresh speculation that Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad wants to intensify its relationship with Aer Lingus after it paid almost 10 million euros to increase its stake in the Irish carrier

