THE IRISH TIMES

- The son of bankrupt developer Sean Dunne will learn next month whether he can build a $21.5 million apartment and retail development in the trendy SoHo neighbourhood of New York city.

- Differences have emerged between the Irish League of Credit Unions and the Credit Union Development Association, the two rival credit union lobby bodies, over a supposed agreement by the Central Bank to directly involve the league in regulatory oversight of its members.

- Smiles Dental, Ireland's largest privately-owned dental care provider, plans to expand further in the Republic after it was acquired yesterday by Oasis Healthcare for an undisclosed sum.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan wants house prices to rise further and claims fears of another property bubble in Dublin are exaggerated.

- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar has taken a veiled swipe at pension payments made to Aer Lingus boss Christoph Mueller as an expert panel tries to hammer out a resolution to a pensions issue that affects staff at the airline and the Dublin Airport Authority.

- PetroNeft's biggest shareholder has said he is not interested in launching a takeover offer for the company.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Ulster Bank says more than 3,000 customers in mortgage arrears are currently in legal proceedings.

