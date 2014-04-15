These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The Department of Finance is pushing back against the clamour for a softer budget next year as the economic recovery picks up.

- Ireland's general government deficit was 7.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, inside the troika-agreed target of 7.5 percent.

- The jury in the trial of three former directors of Anglo Irish Bank was sent home on Monday night after a day of deliberations.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has pledged to disclose the government's proposals for water charges within weeks, after it was revealed that homeowners risk being charged 100 euros before they turn on a tap.

- The owner of Waterford Crystal is understood have shelled out around $500 million to buy six U.S. glass manufacturing plants from Ardagh Group, which is controlled by Dublin financier Paul Coulson.

- Ryanair is back in the courts over "screen scraping" even as the airline begins to relax its data-sharing rules for the first time in years.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The rise of Lidl and Aldi has continued, as the discount retailers increase the consumer spend they are attracting at the expense of established supermarkets like Tesco and Dunnes.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .