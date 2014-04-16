These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has pledged to do "something" for struggling middle-income earners in the budget despite indications yesterday from his own department that a further 2 billion euro adjustment would be required to hit deficit targets next year.

- The annual standing charge for water will be 50 euros per house, or less, with the average yearly bill expected to come in below 300 euros, The Irish Times has learned.

- Bank of Ireland is prepared to consider different models of facilitating investment in the construction sector, chief executive Richie Boucher said yesterday.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- One in three businesses who had a decision to reject their loan application overturned by the Credit Review Office went on to default on the debt, Bank of Ireland has claimed.

- Merrion Capital stockbrokers has been sold to a management buyout group in a deal valuing the business at around 12 million euros.

- Share prices at Providence Resources have shot up after the company announced that it was in talks "with a number of third parties" about the development of its Barryroe oilfield, off the Irish coast.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Unemployment in Ireland will drop below 10 percent in 2015, according to Goodbody stockbrokers who are predicting that continued investment in Ireland will help lessen the jobs crisis.

