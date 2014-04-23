These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Irish Water is to be given enough money to fund about 1,100 voluntary redundancies from local authority staff over the next six years.

- Accumulated profits at the main firm owned by six-time Oscar-nominated movie director Jim Sheridan dipped marginally to 323,193 euros in 2012.

- Investment company One51 returned an after-tax profit of 7.1 million euros last year, its first after-tax profit since 2006.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Petroneft's share price has soared after activist shareholder Natlata indicated it may row in behind the company's deal with new partner Oil India.

- The provisional liquidator appointed to the company that publishes the troubled 'Buy and Sell' magazine has asked the High Court for permission to sell it to Demirca Ltd, a subsidiary of media group Communicorp.

- Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte has said the government should have awarded a contract to run the new driving licence system to An Post.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A row between teachers and Ruairi Quinn over the education minister's abolition of the Junior Certificate looks set to deepen after he accused their unions of lacking trust in their professionalism.

