These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Sinn Fein claims that Gerry Adams is a victim of "political policing" have been dismissed by Prime Minister Enda Kenny, British Prime Minister David Cameron and Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson

- Representation on behalf of a number of international investment groups owed hundreds of millions of euro from the former Quinn Group have been made at government level about ongoing criminal attacks on the business.

- The government is planning to protest at the pension increase granted recently by Aer Lingus to its chief executive Christoph Mueller by voting against a motion relating to remunerations when it is put to shareholders at the airline's AGM today

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald has sparked a furious backlash after she accused the PSNI of colluding with unionists in the calculated arrest of her party leader, Gerry Adams

- Middle and low-income families have been promised tax cuts by Finance Minister Michael Noonan in his strongest comments yet ahead of October's budget

- The son of murdered Jean McConville says he knows who is responsible, but will not tell police in case he is shot

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .