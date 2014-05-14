These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Almost a third of children have been deprived of essentials such as food or clothing during the recession, according to a study published today.

- Ryanair axed a net 222 routes for this summer, even after launching 138 new routes. Most of the routes axed are to outlying airports.

- A U.S. judge has requested a list of alleged misrepresentations made, assets hidden from creditors and money and property transferred by former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm to his wife.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Travel chaos is looming again for air passengers, as Aer Lingus cabin crew prepare to strike for 24 hours on the June bank holiday weekend.

- Investment group TVC is effectively shutting up shop because it can't find any Irish companies to invest in, management said yesterday.

- Allied Irish Banks has booked a modest profit after buying back debt at a discount from bondholders.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan warned against the dangers of reform fatigue but said the eurozone must plough ahead with fiscal consolidation and measures to improve competitiveness.

