These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The two coalition parties will suffer significant losses in the local elections on Friday, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.

- Allied Irish Banks is trying to force Sir Anthony O'Reilly, the one-time billionaire and former chief executive of Independent News & Media, to immediately repay loans of at least 4 million euros, secured on his luxurious holiday home in Glandore, west Cork.

- The government's ability to implement reforms has not diminished because of the departure of the troika, but Irish people are suffering from "austerity fatigue", a leading Irish official has said in London.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Former Anglo Irish Bank chief David Drumm faces potentially damning allegations of fraud and perjury when a five- day bankruptcy hearing kicks off in Boston tomorrow.

- The go-ahead has been given for a full hearing next year of the legal action by bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn's family over some 2.34 billion euro loans advanced by the former Anglo Irish Bank.

- A judge has warned bankrupts that there could be significant delays before their cases are finalised due to the volume going through the courts.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The slump across the corporate sector over the past few years is coming to an end as the majority of finance chiefs among large Irish companies say they have returned to growth.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .