THE IRISH TIMES

- The wife of former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm said she received $1.2 million in cash from her husband from 2008 because the banking crisis had left him "stressed out", and she didn't know "if he would drop dead of a heart attack."

- The planned strike by cabin crew at Aer Lingus scheduled for Friday is to go ahead after the trade union Impact said that proposals by management for talks on rosters came too late to avert the stoppage.

- The mobile operator Three Ireland has rejected strong criticism by Comreg, the communications regulator, of the decision yesterday by the European Commission to clear Three Ireland's 850 million euro buyout of O2 Ireland.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The timing of a possible stock market return for Eircom "is not fixed" and will depend on market conditions as they evolve, according to the group's chief financial officer Richard Moat.

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny is expected to put the brakes on the removal of discretionary medical cards today in the wake of a massive public backlash

IRISH EXAMINER

- Joan Burton's bid for the Labour Party leadership is expected to be challenged by Junior Health Minister Alex White, in a move which will divide party members following a bruising set of elections last week

