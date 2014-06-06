These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The Government has said it is willing to broaden inquiries into the deaths of hundreds of infants and children in a Tuam mother-and-baby home to other similar institutions in the State and raise the status to that of a criminal investigation if necessary.

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said that the government is ready to defend Ireland's tax regime "very strongly" if the European Commission decides to investigate tax arrangements with international companies.

- The outgoing chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has called for a new body to deal with the legacy issues from the "Troubles" in order to put the issues in "different, independent hands"

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Up to 2,000 homeowners face hikes in their mortgage payments to help subsidise steep cuts in the interest rates of those on trackers

- Yelp, which specialises in online business reviews, is to announce the creation of 100 new jobs in the capital

- Hopes of a resolution to a dispute over rosters, which disrupted the travel plans of Aer Lingus passengers over the June bank holiday weekend, rose as talks moved into a third day.

