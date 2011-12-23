The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's state-run VTB bank will apparently buy Vasily Anisimov's 20 percent stake in Metalloinvest iron ore holding, the daily says, quoting to several sources.

- Several top managers of Russia's energy companies have said they would resign after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's criticism of corruption among bosses in the sector.

- Russia's Rosneft has approved a 480 billion rouble ($15.31 billion)investment programme for 2012, the major part of which will be spent on the development of oil fields.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Almost 8,000 passengers could get stuck in Moscow's airport Vnukovo next week as flights of Kuban airlines, controlled by Oleg Deripaska, could be delayed because it owes 400 million roubles to the airport.

- Putin remains the person most Russians want to become the country's next president despite a fall in the popularity of the ruling tandem, a Levada opinion survey has said.

- Moscow city authorities may attract foreign specialists to help implement their ambitious plans on expanding the city metro network, Moscow's chief architect Alexander Kuzmin says in an interview.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Co-owner of Russia's Bin Group company Said-Salam Gutsiriyev has bought the National hotel opposite the Kremlin's walls for 4.7 billion roubles.

- First deputy head of Kremlin staff Vladislav Surkov warned against attempts to turn protests against the parliamentary election results into a colour revolution.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's labour market ends the year amid rising concern that the market is deteriorating and unemployment may rise, the daily says, referring to one percent growth in unemployment by the end of November.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is determined to fulfil his intentions to reform the political system in the remaining three months of office, the daily says citing Kremlin sources.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Opinion polls on social networks show that those planning to go to a protest on Dec. 24 in Moscow are more likely to attend to make friends than listen to political speeches, the daily says.

($1 = 31.3445 Russian roubles)