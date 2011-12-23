The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's state-run VTB bank will apparently buy
Vasily Anisimov's 20 percent stake in Metalloinvest
iron ore holding, the daily says, quoting to several sources.
- Several top managers of Russia's energy companies have
said they would resign after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's
criticism of corruption among bosses in the sector.
- Russia's Rosneft has approved a 480 billion
rouble ($15.31 billion)investment programme for 2012, the major
part of which will be spent on the development of oil fields.
KOMMERSANT
- Almost 8,000 passengers could get stuck in Moscow's
airport Vnukovo next week as flights of Kuban airlines,
controlled by Oleg Deripaska, could be delayed because it owes
400 million roubles to the airport.
- Putin remains the person most Russians want to become the
country's next president despite a fall in the popularity of the
ruling tandem, a Levada opinion survey has said.
- Moscow city authorities may attract foreign specialists to
help implement their ambitious plans on expanding the city metro
network, Moscow's chief architect Alexander Kuzmin says in an
interview.
IZVESTIA
- Co-owner of Russia's Bin Group company Said-Salam
Gutsiriyev has bought the National hotel opposite the Kremlin's
walls for 4.7 billion roubles.
- First deputy head of Kremlin staff Vladislav Surkov warned
against attempts to turn protests against the parliamentary
election results into a colour revolution.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's labour market ends the year amid rising concern
that the market is deteriorating and unemployment may rise, the
daily says, referring to one percent growth in unemployment by
the end of November.
RBK Daily
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is determined to fulfil
his intentions to reform the political system in the remaining
three months of office, the daily says citing Kremlin sources.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Opinion polls on social networks show that those planning
to go to a protest on Dec. 24 in Moscow are more likely to
attend to make friends than listen to political speeches, the
daily says.
($1 = 31.3445 Russian roubles)