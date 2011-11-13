LONDON Nov 13

The Sunday Telegraph

L&G FACES 200 MLN STG BID BATTLE FOR COFUNDS

British insurer Legal & General has made an offer approach for funds supermarket Cofunds that could value the business at up to 200 million pounds ($322 million), but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint.

INVESTORS DEMAND LLOYDS ANSWERS

Major institutional shareholders are concerned by the lack of information from Lloyds Banking Group since chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio left on medical advice two weeks ago.

EVOLUTION TO AXE 140 BROKING STAFF

Up to 140 of broker Evolution Group's staff of 190 are set to be made redundant before Christmas in a wave of cost-cutting. The company is in the final stages of a takeover by Investec.

SOVEREIGN ASSET LINES UP OFFERS

Sovereign Capital is understood to have received at least three expressions of interest for the National Fostering Agency, Britain's second largest fostering agency, which it owns and has put up for sale. The potential bids value the agency at around 135 million pounds.

The Sunday Times

NUCLEAR FUEL MAKER SET TO JOIN THE STOCK MARKET

Shareholders in Urenco are considering a stock market float of the British nuclear fuel maker. Dutch shareholders have begun a beauty parade of investment banks to advise on the future of their stake.

($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)