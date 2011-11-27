LONDON Nov 27 THE SUNDAY TIMES

THOMAS COOK TO CUT JOBS AFTER 200 MLN STG RESCUE

Thomas Cook Group Plc is set for a boardroom clearout and restructuring that will lead to at least 1000 job cuts. The firm, which agreed a new 200 million pound debt facility on Friday, will slash costs and sell 'several hundred million pounds' of assets to cut debt, the paper said.

LLOYDS TO TAKE 400 MLN STG PROPERTY HIT

Lloyds Banking Group will take final bids for Project Royal, a selection of loans made against unloved industrial sites and commercial buildings across Britain, on Wednesday. Three American private equity firms -- Cerberus, Colony Capital and Lone Star -- are in the running, the paper said, adding the bank is likely to make a 400 million pound loss on the sale.

FORMER PREMIER FOODS CFO TO GET HEFTY PAYOFF

Jim Smart, the outgoing chief financial officer of Britain's biggest food group Premier Foods, will walk away with a 440,000 pound severance package. The group is struggling with debts of 1.3 billion pounds after an acquisition spree, and is feeling the squeeze of a sharp rise in commodity costs and weak consumer demand.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

ICELAND FOODS BOSS IN TALKS WITH MATALAN, DFS FOUNDERS

Iceland Foods boss Malcolm Walker has held talks with the founders of Matalan and DFS about providing backing for his 1.1 billion pound bid for the retailer.

TWO TOP BSKYB SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST MURDOCH RE-ELECTION

Two top 10 shareholders in BSkyB will vote against James Murdoch remaining as chairman of the company at its AGM on Tuesday, according to newspaper reports.

LLOYDS MAKES 6 MLN STG GOLDEN HELLO BID OVER NEW CFO

Lloyds Banking Group is keen for its new chief financial officer George Culmer -- currently financial director at insurer Royal & Sun Alliance -- to start as soon as possible. The paper says the bank has entered into talks over a possible 6 million pound "golden hello" to release Culmer from his 12-month notice period at RSA.

CENTRICA LOOKED AT RWE NORTH SEA ASSETS, BID UNLIKELY

British Gas owner Centrica has been examining the possibility of buying RWE's North Sea oil and gas assets. The paper, however, cites sources as saying the company is no longer looking at the assets, and played down the possibility of a bid. (Compiled by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)