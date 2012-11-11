LONDON Nov 11 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Times

INSIDER TIPPED TO LEAD ANGLO

Chris Griffith, a South African, has emerged as the favourite to take the reins at Anglo American after the resignation of Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll.

PROFIT CLEARS WAY FOR ROYAL MAIL SELL-OFF

Royal Mail will unveil a sharp jump in profits this week, accelerating plans for a privatisation next year that could raise 2 billion pounds ($3.18 billion).

HEDGE FUND GANG BETS THAT OCADO SHARES WILL PLUMMET

A pack of Wall Street's top hedge funds have placed multi-million pound bets that shares in Ocado, the online grocer, will tumble. The financiers have rounded on Ocado amid fears that it may breach its banking agreements or be forced to ask shareholders for more money. It insists neither is likely.

XSTRATA PLOTS COUP AT LONMIN

Executives at Xstrata are attempting to orchestrate a management coup at Lonmin. Xstrata is the largest shareholder and it does not want to contribute to a planned rights issue unless it can clear out the executive team.

BARCLAYS HALT HOTELS BAILOUT

Maybourne Hotel Group, the company that owns a trio of luxury London hotels, is set to reject a 660 million pound refinancing offer from Qatar and press on with a rights issue.

INVESTORS PAN BRITVIC TIE-UP WITH IRN-BRU

Plans for a 1.4 billion pound merger between the maker of Robinsons squash and the owner of Irn-Bru have been dealt a blow after an influential investor criticised the terms of the deal. Harris Associates, Britvic's eighth-biggest shareholder with 3.4 percent, spoke out amid simmering discontent.

BG SEEKS NEW FINANCE CHIEF

Investors in BG Group face fresh turmoil with the oil and gas group forced to search for a new chief financial officer. Fabio Barbosa was granted medical leave in September. It is understood he will not be returning.

Sunday Telegraph

NEW PUSH ON FOREIGN FIRMS' TAX

Political pressure to change the way foreign firms are taxed in Britain increased after the head of the Public Affairs Committee and a former City minister said the option of a "revenue tax" should be seriously considered.

GLENCORE DEAL FACES CONFUSION OVER COMPLEX VOTE STRUCTURE

Glencore's $80 billion tie-up with Xstrata is under fresh scrutiny after bankers for both companies revealed that they were trying to convince investors to back the deal and avoid the unintended consequences of its complicated shareholder vote.

The Sunday Telegraph understands that a number of leading investors in Xstrata are still prepared to vote against the merger.

3I VIEW TO EXPANSION

Private equity firm 3i is looking at launching a $500 million fund in Brazil next year in one of its first moves to expand after a restructuring that has cut a third of its workforce.

G4S TAGGING CONTRACT NOW AT RISK

G4S will face its "next big test" of government support as early as next month after it was stripped of a key prison contract in the wake of the company's Olympic shambles.

RBS BEGINS BRANCH SALE

Royal Bank of Scotland has kick-started the process to dispose of the 316-branch business rejected by Santander, formally appointing investment bank UBS to run the sale.

The Mail on Sunday

NISSAN SELLS UK CARS VIA SWITZERLAND

Britain's biggest car maker is avoiding paying millions of pounds in corporation tax every year - by selling its vehicles through a Swiss parent company.

The Observer

WATER GIANTS PAY NO TAX ON PROFITS

Three of Britain's biggest water companies paid little or no tax on their profits last year while generously rewarding their executives and investors. Thames Water and Anglian Water paid no corporation tax on the profits made from their utility businesses while Yorkshire Water kept its payments to the Revenue in the low millions.

The Independent on Sunday

RISING COSTS PUT TRAINS DEAL FOR THAMESLINK ROUTE AT RISK

The future of the 1.4 billion pound deal to provide trains for the Gatwick to Luton airport Thameslink route has been thrown into doubt as costs spiral due to funding delays.

CURRENCY PRINTER SET TO RIVAL BRITISH FIRM IN LONDON

A Canadian banknote maker, Fortress Paper, is set to challenge British rival De La Rue on the London Stock Exchange as it eyes up a 200 million pound flotation early next year.