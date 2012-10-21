LONDON Oct 21 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times

BP STRIKES LANDMARK KREMLIN DEAL

BP directors have approved a $27 billion plan to sell the British oil company's stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP and forge a deep new alliance with the Kremlin.

GOLDMAN LANDS NEW TAX REBATE

Goldman Sachs expects to receive a 13 million pound ($21 million) tax rebate after a 48 percent fall in the U.S. investment bank's share price over 2011, accounts filed by the bank's British holding company, Goldman Sachs Group Holdings (UK) showed.

FOUNDER JOINS ORIENT-EXPRESS BID

James Sherwood, the American tycoon who founded Orient-Express Hotels, has helped smooth the way for a $1.9 billion bid for the luxury travel group in conjunction with Indian Hotels, part of the Tata business empire.

INVESTORS CALL FOR LEADERSHIP CHANGE AT MAN GROUP

Investors are calling for a leadership coup at Man Group , after Europe's largest listed hedge fund said last week clients pulled out funds for a fifth straight quarter.

NATIONWIDE TO JOIN RBS CHASE

Nationwide Building Society is considering a takeover bid for the 316 bank branches that have been put back up for sale by Royal Bank of Scotland following the collapse of the sale to Santander.

BUYOUT KINGS EYE NUCLEAR BONANZA

Some of the largest private equity firms, including Apax, KKR, Carlyle and CVC are considering a bid for a stake in Urenco, Britain's government-backed nuclear fuel group that could fetch 3 billion pounds.

The Sunday Telegraph

FACEBOOK'S EUROPEAN CHIEF QUITS FOR GOVT TECH ROLE

One of Facebook's most senior executives is to quit the social media giant and join British Prime Minister David Cameron's project to create a competitor to California's Silicon Valley in east London.

LLOYDS ADVISING ON 1 BLN STG BUSINESS BANK

Lloyds Banking Group is working with the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills to provide long-term financing for mid-sized companies as part of the government's proposed business bank.

AMAZON LINKED TO ASOS BID

Amazon has considered a bid for ASOS, the online clothes retailer, as it looks to replicate its success in the books and technology industries in fashion.

CABLE ACTS TO CURTAIL BLACK BOX TRADING

Vince Cable, Britain's business secretary, is set to signal a crackdown on electronic high-speed trading as a result of a high level report into the trading technique due to be published on Monday.

CANDY BROTHER TO LAUNCH 1 BLN POUND PROPERTY FUND

Christian Candy, one of the brothers behind London's One Hyde Park development, is increasing to 1 billion pounds the amount his property fund, Omni Capital, will lend to investors looking to buy properties.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO BACKS HEATHROW

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Steve Ridgway has opposed relocating to a new airport in the Thames Estuary, saying Heathrow s expansion was the only affordable option to improve Britain's links to key markets abroad.

The Sunday Express

BLOOMINGDALE'S EYES UP LONDON VENTURE

U.S. department store Bloomingdale's is considering setting up shop in London and has appointed property agents to find a suitable location.