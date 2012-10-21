LONDON Oct 21 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
BP STRIKES LANDMARK KREMLIN DEAL
BP directors have approved a $27 billion plan to sell
the British oil company's stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP
and forge a deep new alliance with the Kremlin.
GOLDMAN LANDS NEW TAX REBATE
Goldman Sachs expects to receive a 13 million pound
($21 million) tax rebate after a 48 percent fall in the U.S.
investment bank's share price over 2011, accounts filed by the
bank's British holding company, Goldman Sachs Group Holdings
(UK) showed.
FOUNDER JOINS ORIENT-EXPRESS BID
James Sherwood, the American tycoon who founded
Orient-Express Hotels, has helped smooth the way for a
$1.9 billion bid for the luxury travel group in conjunction with
Indian Hotels, part of the Tata business empire.
INVESTORS CALL FOR LEADERSHIP CHANGE AT MAN GROUP
Investors are calling for a leadership coup at Man Group
, after Europe's largest listed hedge fund said last week
clients pulled out funds for a fifth straight quarter.
NATIONWIDE TO JOIN RBS CHASE
Nationwide Building Society is considering a takeover bid
for the 316 bank branches that have been put back up for sale by
Royal Bank of Scotland following the collapse of the
sale to Santander.
BUYOUT KINGS EYE NUCLEAR BONANZA
Some of the largest private equity firms, including Apax,
KKR, Carlyle and CVC are considering a bid for a stake in
Urenco, Britain's government-backed nuclear fuel group that
could fetch 3 billion pounds.
The Sunday Telegraph
FACEBOOK'S EUROPEAN CHIEF QUITS FOR GOVT TECH ROLE
One of Facebook's most senior executives is to quit
the social media giant and join British Prime Minister David
Cameron's project to create a competitor to California's Silicon
Valley in east London.
LLOYDS ADVISING ON 1 BLN STG BUSINESS BANK
Lloyds Banking Group is working with the Department
for Business, Innovation and Skills to provide long-term
financing for mid-sized companies as part of the government's
proposed business bank.
AMAZON LINKED TO ASOS BID
Amazon has considered a bid for ASOS, the online
clothes retailer, as it looks to replicate its success in the
books and technology industries in fashion.
CABLE ACTS TO CURTAIL BLACK BOX TRADING
Vince Cable, Britain's business secretary, is set to signal
a crackdown on electronic high-speed trading as a result of a
high level report into the trading technique due to be published
on Monday.
CANDY BROTHER TO LAUNCH 1 BLN POUND PROPERTY FUND
Christian Candy, one of the brothers behind London's One
Hyde Park development, is increasing to 1 billion pounds the
amount his property fund, Omni Capital, will lend to investors
looking to buy properties.
VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO BACKS HEATHROW
Virgin Atlantic chief executive Steve Ridgway has opposed
relocating to a new airport in the Thames Estuary, saying
Heathrow s expansion was the only affordable option to improve
Britain's links to key markets abroad.
The Sunday Express
BLOOMINGDALE'S EYES UP LONDON VENTURE
U.S. department store Bloomingdale's is considering setting
up shop in London and has appointed property agents to find a
suitable location.