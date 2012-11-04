LONDON Nov 4 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
APPLE PAID 2 PCT TAX ON OVERSEAS PROFITS
Technology giant Apple paid less than 2 percent tax
on its overseas profits in its last fiscal year. The U.S.
company's overseas tax rate fell to 1.9 percent from 2.5 percent
a year earlier as it moved money through offshoots in low tax
countries such as the British Virgin Islands.
LLOYDS PLOTS SALE OF ST JAMES'S PLACE STAKE
Lloyds Banking Group hopes to raise 1 billion
pounds ($1.60 billion) through the sale of its 60 percent stake
in St James's Place Wealth Management. The bank's
majority stake in Britain's biggest chain of financial advisers
could be placed with investors in the market before the end of
2012.
COMET BACKERS TO RECOUP CASH
OpCapita, the investment firm behind collapsed electricals
retailer Comet, is in line to receive the lion's share of any
proceeds raised through the retailer's liquidation. When it
bought Comet in February OpCapita put in place a structure that
ensured it ranked above other creditors to the business.
CENTAMIN FIGHTS BACK IN EGYPT ROW
The chairman of Centamin claims the license for its
Sukari goldmine in Egypt can only be repealed by an act of
parliament and said the company expects to continue operating as
normal despite a court ruling last week which questioned the
validity of the license.
LAND SECURITY NEARS MANCHESTER PRINTWORKS DEAL
Land Securities is close to sealing a 100 million
pound deal to buy Manchester's Printworks, a city centre leisure
complex, after it reached an agreement with its owner Resolution
Property, an investment firm backed by U.S. Ivy League
universities such as Harvard and Yale.
Sunday Telegraph
BRITISH BANKS TO BE HIT BY NEW ACCOUNTING RULES
British banks will be forced to raise tens of billions of
pounds in fresh capital as a result of new accounting rules due
to be announced early in the new year by the International
Accounting Standards Board. The fresh requirements will be the
result of new international accounting rules regarding how banks
take losses for loans on their balance sheets.
MORRISONS TO LAUNCH CLOTHING BRAND NEXT YEAR
WM Morrison Supermarkets is to launch its own
clothing brand in an attempt to expand its non-food offering
within stores. It will launch a family clothing brand called
Nutmeg, which will initially focus on children's clothing and
adult essentials, in about 100 Morrisons stores from next March.
STANDARD LIFE SLAMS COMPLEX AUDITS
Standard Life said the International Accounting
Standards Board has acted too slowly to protect shareholders
from opaque and overly complex audits that could leave trillions
of pounds of pension-fund money exposed to risky companies.
Standard Life claims audit reports have failed to help
shareholders understand the true nature of the risks facing a
company.
VEDANTA UNDER FIRE OVER REFORM DELAYS
Resources giant Vedanta is under pressure from
investors to set a deadline for its 6 billion pound
restructuring plan amid regulatory and shareholder pressure for
reform. The company pledged to overhaul its opaque structure
during 2012 but investors are concerned that the timetable has
been delayed by several months.
CABLE RULES OUT FOREIGN TAKEOVER TEST
Britain's business secretary Vince Cable has rejected a call
for foreign takeovers of UK firms to be subject to a
public-interest test, as recommended in a recent report by
former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine. Cable said the
government would not take the "negative view" of adopting
"economic nationalism" through regulation.
UK COAL URGES INVESTORS TO BACK RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Britain's biggest remaining coal miner, UK Coal,
could fall into the hands of administrators within weeks if
shareholders fail to back its restructuring plan. Management
have warned investors that if, at a shareholder meeting Monday,
they do not back the company's plan to separate its coal and
property arms by the end of December, it risks closing for good.
Independent on Sunday
GO COMPARE FOUNDER EYES SELL OFF
The founder of Go Compare, the price comparison website,
has appointed advisers to look at selling the business. Hayley
Parsons has hired the accounting firm Grant Thornton to conduct
a strategic review of the company, valued at 500 million pounds,
which she launched in 2006.
Mail on Sunday
COMET BACKERS TO KEEP WARRANTIES BUSINESS
The former backers of Comet are to keep the collapsed
retailer's lucrative warranties business. Turnaround group
OpCapita and its investors will keep Triptych, an insurer based
in the Caribbean, which reported profits of around 30 million
pounds in 2011.
LLOYD'S OF LONDON TO ESCAPE HURRICANE SANDY CLAIMS
The Lloyd's of London insurance market is expected
to escape taking a serious hit from Hurricane Sandy as much of
the damage was caused by flooding. Domestic properties affected
by the huge storm surge on the east coast of the U.S. last week
are covered for flood damage by the federal government in
Washington rather than by insurers.