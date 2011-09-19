The Telegraph

TORY MPS DEMAND REFERENDUM ON EUROPE

David Cameron must call a referendum on Europe or face a rebellion from his own party and a backlash from voters, a leading back-bench Tory warns.

NEW BLOW FOR DTZ AS RBS CALLS IN ADVISERS

Royal Bank of Scotland is to call in advisers at DTZ on concerns over the future of the property agent.

The Times

JOBS AND GROWTH 'STIFLED BY FAILED PLANNING LAWS'

Britain's "creaking" planning system is driving investors away and threatening economic recovery, a group of leading businessmen declare in a letter to the Times.

COURT RULING HITS PLANS FOR FLAGSHIP REACTOR PROJECT

EDF Energy's plans to build the first of Britain's new wave of nuclear reactors suffered a setback after the High Court awarded a judicial review against the flagship project, The Times has learnt.

The Guardian

PRESSURE ON ATTORNEY IN HACKING CASE

The Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, is facing growing pressure to block an attempt by the Metropolitan police to use the Official Secrets Act to force journalists to reveal their sources.

The Independent

TYRIE CALLS ON BANKS TO REPLY TO ICB PROPOSALS

The chairman of the Treasury select Committee has called for banks to reveal their responses to the Vickers commission's proposals amid concerns their lobbying could weaken the reforms.

(Reporting by UK equities)