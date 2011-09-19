The Telegraph
TORY MPS DEMAND REFERENDUM ON EUROPE
David Cameron must call a referendum on Europe or face a
rebellion from his own party and a backlash from voters, a
leading back-bench Tory warns.
NEW BLOW FOR DTZ AS RBS CALLS IN ADVISERS
Royal Bank of Scotland is to call in advisers at DTZ on
concerns over the future of the property agent.
The Times
JOBS AND GROWTH 'STIFLED BY FAILED PLANNING LAWS'
Britain's "creaking" planning system is driving investors
away and threatening economic recovery, a group of leading
businessmen declare in a letter to the Times.
COURT RULING HITS PLANS FOR FLAGSHIP REACTOR PROJECT
EDF Energy's plans to build the first of Britain's new wave
of nuclear reactors suffered a setback after the High Court
awarded a judicial review against the flagship project, The
Times has learnt.
The Guardian
PRESSURE ON ATTORNEY IN HACKING CASE
The Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, is facing growing
pressure to block an attempt by the Metropolitan police to use
the Official Secrets Act to force journalists to reveal their
sources.
The Independent
TYRIE CALLS ON BANKS TO REPLY TO ICB PROPOSALS
The chairman of the Treasury select Committee has called for
banks to reveal their responses to the Vickers commission's
proposals amid concerns their lobbying could weaken the reforms.
(Reporting by UK equities)