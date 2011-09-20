The Telegraph

UBS UNDER FIRE OVER FRAUD PROBE

UBS has been criticised by a leading shareholder group for appointing the chairman of its internal risk committee to head an internal probe into why the bank failed to prevent its rogue trading scandal.

CABLE TOLD TO GET OFF HIS CORPORATE-PAY 'HOBBYHORSE'

Vince Cable has been accused of being 'distracted' by his 'hobbyhorse project' of corporate pay instead of delivering policies to help companies and the recovery.

The Business Secretary, who launched another probe into boardroom remuneration yesterday, was attacked by lobby groups and company bosses for using pay as a 'political football'.

The Times

AMAZON OPENS NEW CHAPTER IN DELIVERY AND COLLECTION

Amazon is to introduce collection lockers in large office blocks in an attempt to make deliveries more convenient.

STALWART OF THE LEISURE SECTOR TO JOIN NOVUS

The bar operator that recently rescued the Balls Brothers wine bar chain from administration will today announce the appointment of John Kelly, the Gala Coral founder, as chairman.

The Guardian

ENERGY MAJORS 'HIDE ACCOUNTS USING SECRECY JURISDICTIONS'

More than a third of the subsidiaries owned by major energy and mining companies including Shell (RDSa.L), BP and Glencore are based in "secrecy jurisdictions" where company accounts are not publicly available, according to a report.

The Independent

TWO KEY RECRUITS VIE FOR LLOYDS FINANCE POST

Two of Antonio Horta-Osorio's key recruits are set to battle for the finance director's job at Lloyds Banking Group after Tim Tookey announced he was quitting Britain's biggest high street lender.

