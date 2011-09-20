The Telegraph
UBS UNDER FIRE OVER FRAUD PROBE
UBS has been criticised by a leading
shareholder group for appointing the chairman of its internal
risk committee to head an internal probe into why the bank
failed to prevent its rogue trading scandal.
CABLE TOLD TO GET OFF HIS CORPORATE-PAY 'HOBBYHORSE'
Vince Cable has been accused of being 'distracted' by his
'hobbyhorse project' of corporate pay instead of delivering
policies to help companies and the recovery.
The Business Secretary, who launched another probe into
boardroom remuneration yesterday, was attacked by lobby groups
and company bosses for using pay as a 'political football'.
The Times
AMAZON OPENS NEW CHAPTER IN DELIVERY AND COLLECTION
Amazon is to introduce collection lockers in large
office blocks in an attempt to make deliveries more convenient.
STALWART OF THE LEISURE SECTOR TO JOIN NOVUS
The bar operator that recently rescued the Balls Brothers
wine bar chain from administration will today announce the
appointment of John Kelly, the Gala Coral founder, as chairman.
The Guardian
ENERGY MAJORS 'HIDE ACCOUNTS USING SECRECY JURISDICTIONS'
More than a third of the subsidiaries owned by major energy
and mining companies including Shell (RDSa.L), BP and
Glencore are based in "secrecy jurisdictions" where
company accounts are not publicly available, according to a
report.
The Independent
TWO KEY RECRUITS VIE FOR LLOYDS FINANCE POST
Two of Antonio Horta-Osorio's key recruits are set to battle
for the finance director's job at Lloyds Banking Group
after Tim Tookey announced he was quitting Britain's biggest
high street lender.
(Reporting by UK equities)