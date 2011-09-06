BRIEF-Axios Mobile assets ceases logistics operations-reviewing alternatives
Sept 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Liberal leader Dalton McGuinty is still the guy more Ontarians turn to when asked who of the main candidates would make the best premier - even though his party is polling worse than it has in more than a decade.
-- As City Hall enters a period expected to produce widespread job cuts and spark mass labour action, two union factions have just gained an unlikely and powerful new ally.
Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti, a staunch backer of Mayor Rob Ford and the chair of the committee overseeing fire and EMS services in the city, is vowing to prevent front-line layoffs at any cost.
BUSINESS:
-- Gold rose on Monday, breaking back above $1,900 an ounce, as speculation grew that the United States may implement a further round of monetary easing after Friday's weak payrolls data, and concerns over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.
-- Oil fell more than 2 per cent for a third successive day of losses on Monday, tumbling in tandem with other risk assets as European bank and debt jitters and doubts over global growth haunted traders.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Hundreds of British Columbia residents are joining an online protest over the government's decision to award the Order of British Columbia to former premier Gordon Campbell, right.
-- Mississauga Ward 5 candidate Peter Adams is facing criticism over his election signage, with opponents complaining it may mislead residents into thinking they are supporting his wife.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- The World Trade Organization rejected China's appeal of a ruling that backed U.S. duties on Chinese tire imports, saying the Obama administration hadn't violated global trade rules in imposing the three-year levies.
-- The International Monetary Fund has called on the United States and Europe to abandon fiscal austerity and switch to stimulus measures, warning that the global economy faces a "threatening downward spiral."
