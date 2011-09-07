Sept 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada's securities watchdogs should get out of the business of policing the "poison pills" companies use to fight off hostile corporate takeovers, former Ontario Securities Commission chief Edward Waitzer says.

-- The struggle for suburban ridings whose rightward turns helped determine the outcome of last spring's federal vote heated up a day before the Ontario provincial election campaign officially kicks off, with the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives taking sharply different tacks to court new Canadians.

BUSINESS:

-- Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc has developed an application for iPhones and BlackBerrys that allows customers to submit benefit claims on their smart phone.

-- Big U.S. technology companies are on the hunt for mobile and Internet startups based in Canada. With at least 20 major acquisitions since January, startups might now have the capital needed to transform areas of the country - Toronto, Waterloo, Montreal and Vancouver - into global mobile hubs.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Canadian multiculturalism policies have greatly shaped anti-terrorism and anti-radicalization efforts, but government officials believed it may be hurting them as well, according to a cable released by WikiLeaks.

-- Toronto's executive committee moved to seize control of redevelopment plans for the Port Lands, as Mayor Rob Ford lauded an "amazing" new blueprint for 400 hectares of underused waterfront real estate.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- In a move that would pit the country's largest wireless provider against the biggest financial institutions in the land, Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) has quietly asked for a bank licence to allow it to issue credit cards and other financial products.

-- Nathalie Normandeau, Quebec's natural resources minister and the government's point person on its $80-billion Plan Nord economic development program, announced her decision to resign at a news conference in Quebec City.