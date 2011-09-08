Sept 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The future of an innovative traffic signal that guides 50,000 shoppers and movie-goers a day through the heart of Toronto's retail sector has been thrown into question after the public works committee passed a surprise motion to evaluate its merits.

-- With less than four years left before the opening ceremonies, a group of local developers and architects has been picked to build the athletes' village for Toronto's Pan American Games on a 14-hectare site beside the Don River.

BUSINESS:

-- Statements from the central banks of Canada and the United States paint a troubling outlook, particularly for the European and U.S. economies. But even emerging markets will be held back, hit by the weakness in the more advanced economies.

This outlook prompted the Bank of Canada Wednesday to signal an extended period of borrowing costs at near-emergency lows, as the shaky global landscape lessens the need to make it harder to borrow and spend.

-- Canada has continued its slide in business competitiveness, falling to 12th place from 10th last year in a World Economic Forum ranking of countries around the globe.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The election writ drops Wednesday in Ontario, with a Nanos Research poll showing the gap between the Conservatives and the governing Liberals narrowing to just 3.5 percentage points

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Globalive Wireless Management Corp, the firm behind Wind Mobile, is once more bracing for a legal dust-up with the competition.

Public Mobile Inc, a rival telecommunications startup that claims Ottawa acted illegally when it allowed Wind to enter the market, is taking its case to the Supreme Court of Canada.