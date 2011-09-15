Sept 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The federal government is calling in the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency to investigate allegations of fraud and bribery in a PEI immigration program that allowed hundreds of primarily Chinese nationals to buy their way into Canada.

-- Media baron Conrad Black may be stripped of his Order of Canada. The Governor-General's office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that it is reviewing his award.

"The matter regarding Conrad Black has been brought to the attention of the Advisory Council of the Order of Canada," said Marie-Pierre Belanger in the Governor-General's office.

BUSINESS:

-- Canada's labor market is healing faster than in other industrialized nations, but a faltering global recovery may temporarily prevent the country from returning to pre-crisis unemployment levels.

-- As a strike deadline approaches, Air Canada ACb.TO is coming out swinging by telling flight attendants to buck up and accept the unpredictable nature of their jobs.

NATIONAL POST:

-- For the first time in almost 50 years, the Republican Party's leaders fear they do not have the power to anoint the candidate they believe has the best odds of beating the Democratic opponent, according to senior strategists, former Republican lawmakers and analysts.

-- Environment Canada is planning to axe a monitoring network that is key to assessing Earth's protective ozone layer, according to a report in a leading science journal.

The British journal Nature says scientists and research institutes around the world have been informally told the Canadian network will be shut down as early as this winter putting an end to continuous ozone measurements that go back 45 years.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Rui Feng promises that he will find and expose the short sellers that have ganged up on his company and devastated its stock price.

"They can destroy my share price; they can't destroy my company," the defiant chief executive of Silvercorp Metals Inc. said in an interview Wednesday.

-- Canada should see modest economic growth and avoid a double-dip recession, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

The economy shrank slightly in the second quarter, and Bank of Nova Scotia said this week the country may already be in another recession, but the finance minister said that is not what he is seeing.