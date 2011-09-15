Sept 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The federal government is calling in the RCMP and the
Canada Border Services Agency to investigate allegations of
fraud and bribery in a PEI immigration program that allowed
hundreds of primarily Chinese nationals to buy their way into
Canada.
-- Media baron Conrad Black may be stripped of his Order of
Canada. The Governor-General's office confirmed Wednesday
afternoon that it is reviewing his award.
"The matter regarding Conrad Black has been brought to the
attention of the Advisory Council of the Order of Canada," said
Marie-Pierre Belanger in the Governor-General's office.
BUSINESS:
-- Canada's labor market is healing faster than in other
industrialized nations, but a faltering global recovery may
temporarily prevent the country from returning to pre-crisis
unemployment levels.
-- As a strike deadline approaches, Air Canada ACb.TO is
coming out swinging by telling flight attendants to buck up and
accept the unpredictable nature of their jobs.
NATIONAL POST:
-- For the first time in almost 50 years, the Republican
Party's leaders fear they do not have the power to anoint the
candidate they believe has the best odds of beating the
Democratic opponent, according to senior strategists, former
Republican lawmakers and analysts.
-- Environment Canada is planning to axe a monitoring
network that is key to assessing Earth's protective ozone layer,
according to a report in a leading science journal.
The British journal Nature says scientists and research
institutes around the world have been informally told the
Canadian network will be shut down as early as this winter
putting an end to continuous ozone measurements that go back 45
years.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Rui Feng promises that he will find and expose the short
sellers that have ganged up on his company and devastated its
stock price.
"They can destroy my share price; they can't destroy my
company," the defiant chief executive of Silvercorp Metals Inc.
said in an interview Wednesday.
-- Canada should see modest economic growth and avoid a
double-dip recession, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Wednesday.
The economy shrank slightly in the second quarter, and Bank
of Nova Scotia said this week the country may already be in
another recession, but the finance minister said that is not
what he is seeing.